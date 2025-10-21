<p>Bengaluru: LTIMindtree on Monday announced the resignation of Nachiket Deshpande as whole-time Director and President with effect from October 31, 2025. Deshpande will explore new opportunities beyond LTIMindtree.</p><p>He has been a valued member of the erstwhile LTI Board and presently the LTIMindtree Board since 2019, making significant contributions to the Company’s strategic direction and growth, the company said in a BSE filing.</p><p>"After seven remarkable years with LTIMindtree, first as Chief Operating Officer and most recently as President of AI Services, I have decided to step down from my role and formally tender my resignation, with my last working day as October 31st, 2025. LTIMindtree has been more than a workplace; it has been a crucible of innovation, leadership, and personal growth," Deshpande said.</p>.Indian IT exporter LTIMindtree bags $450 million deal, its largest ever.<p>SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman of LTIMindtree, said, “I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Nachiket for the remarkable impact he has made during his long tenure at LTIMindtree. His leadership and unwavering commitment have been pivotal in shaping the foundation for the next phase of growth for LTIMindtree. From fostering strategic relationships with some of our most esteemed clients to stepping in during critical moments of business problem-solving and innovative solutions, Nachiket consistently demonstrated exceptional strategic acumen and a steadfast passion to excellence.”</p><p>Deshpande added, “The past years have been an incredible journey—rich with opportunities to grow, learn, and contribute meaningfully to this remarkable organisation. It has been a privilege to work closely and learn from Chairman SNS, board members and my esteemed colleagues."</p>