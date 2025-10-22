Today's Horoscope – October 22, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 October 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem.
Colour: Fuchsia | Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
This is great day for artistic pursuits and creative endeavours. A seminar or conference you attend will help you network with all the right persons. Career-wise this could be the start of a new dimension that could be both new and challenging to you.
Colour: Garnet | Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
The day starts off as usual, however the pace picks up with meetings, calls and an unexpected invite to a black-tie affair. This function could be viewed as a platform for doing some serious networking and meeting like-minded people.
Colour: Plum | Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Organize your day well if you wish to accomplish all you set out to do. Do not sign any contracts today.
Colour: Purple | Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits.
Colour: Lemon | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Colour: Copper | Number: 5
September 23 - October 22
Your ego could be bruised today, perhaps time to make a compromise to appease a loved one. Try to stay calm during a hectic day at work. Not a good day to disagree with the boss. You may invest time and money in home improvements, but don't argue about the costs involved.
Colour: Chrome | Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Problems with colleagues are likely. At work, it looks like you are in for new phase, with your team beginning to rely heavily on you. Of course you can never say 'no,' but don't stretch yourself thin. You can ask for favours but don't take others for granted. Be diplomatic but stern.
Colour: Amber | Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Socializing with clients or colleagues not favourable today. Avoid people and situations that could lead to stress and working overtime. A good day to keep a low profile, and watch your boss being positive towards your work.
Colour: Sapphire | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine.
Colour: Jade | Number: 9
January 21 - February 19
Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons.
Colour: Buff | Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Colour: Beige | Number: 6
Amara Ramdev