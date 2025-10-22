Menu
Teen javelin sensation Himanshu Jakhar eyes U-20 glory

The boy from Jhajjar, already ranked U-18 world No 1 after his 69.53m effort with the 800gm javelin in June, has now booked his ticket to Oregon. And he’s not hiding his intent.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 18:36 IST
Published 21 October 2025, 18:36 IST
Sports NewsjavelinU-20 Athletics World Championships

