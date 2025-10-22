<p>Bengaluru: The World Athletics U-20 Championships have long held a soft corner in Indian track and field history. Unlike the senior stage -- where only Neeraj Chopra and Anju Bobby George have climbed the podium -- India’s junior brigade has punched above its weight with 11 medals, including two golds. It’s where dreams have often taken flight, and where the next generation of stars first announces itself to the world.</p>.<p>It’s also where India’s biggest athletics icons, Neeraj and Hima Das, first made global headlines. Neeraj’s thunderous 86.48m throw in Bydgoszcz 2016 still stands as a U-20 world record. But since 2018, the Indian anthem hasn’t been heard at the top of the podium for seven years despite close calls, like Shaili Singh’s heartbreak at Nairobi 2021. That could change soon.</p>.<p>The next U-20 Worlds, to be held in Oregon next year, might just witness the birth of another golden chapter. The reason could be a fearless teen from Haryana who’s just rewritten history. At the recently concluded National Junior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, 17-year-old Himanshu Jakhar smashed Neeraj Chopra’s 11-year-old U-18 record of 76.50m, not once, but twice. He first broke it in the qualifying round and then hurled the javelin to a massive 80.38m in the final.</p>.Cristiano Ronaldo unlikely to travel to India for FC Goa clash.<p>The boy from Jhajjar, already ranked U-18 world No. 1 after his 69.53m effort with the 800gm javelin in June, has now booked his ticket to Oregon. And he’s not hiding his intent.</p>.<p>“<em>Sir, tagdi tayyari karni hai U-20 ke liye</em> (sir, I’m going to work hard for the U-20 Worlds),” Himanshu tells DH. “Bhubaneswar performance gave satisfaction but it is behind me now. I threw 82m-plus in training, so I knew I’d cross 80 there if I executed my technique right.”</p>.<p>Standing at just 5 feet 10 inches at the moment, Himanshu is proof that power isn’t everything in javelin. He’s shorter and leaner than most of his European counterparts but has an uncanny knack for generating explosive strength. Ask him about it, and he gives a simple answer.</p>.<p>“There’s no secret to my power, I don’t rely on power much. I just focus on getting my technique right. I follow what my coach (Arvind Kumar) says and try to execute accordingly, rest just fall in place,” says the reigning U-18 Asian Champion.</p>.<p>While his 80m-plus came with the lighter 700gm javelin, his best with the 800gm version (used at U-20 level) currently stands at 69.53m. That number might raise eyebrows, given that the last few U-20 world titles were won with throws between 75 and 80m. But his coach, Arvind Kumar, insists there’s nothing to worry about.</p>.<p>“Since his 69m throw in June, he’s already improved to 73m in training,” says Arvind, who trains Himanshu in Hisar. “Given his improvement rate and a full off-season, I’m sure we’ll add another 4-5m to that.”</p>.<p>And Himanshu won’t be alone in carrying India’s javelin hopes to Oregon. Dipesh Choudhary (18) from Rajasthan, is another medal contender after winning the U-20 final in Bhubaneswar with a 71.27m throw, just shy of his personal best of 72.98m in June. Ranked world No. 16 in U-20, Dipesh joins Himanshu in what could be a historic double charge for India in Oregon.</p>.<p>Their advent gives nation the hope that If Neeraj lit the path in 2016, Himanshu and Dipesh might just be ready to take that flame forward.</p>