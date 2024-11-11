NMDC Q2 net profit grows 17% to Rs 1,196 cr

<p>New Delhi: State-owned miner NMDC on Monday reported a 16.66 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,195.63 crore for the September 2024 quarter, helped by higher income.</p>.<p>It had posted Rs 1,024.86 crore profit in the July-September period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.</p>.<p>The company's total income surged 22 per cent to Rs 5,279.68 crore from Rs 4,335.02 crore in the year-ago quarter.</p>.Air India Express to reconfigure planes with biz class seats from April 2025.<p>The board has also approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1.</p>.<p>It further approved an increase in authorised share capital from Rs 400 crore to Rs 1,000 crore.</p>.<p>NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore mining entity catering to around 20 per cent of the country's demand for the key steel-making raw material. </p>