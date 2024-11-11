Home
NMDC Q2 net profit grows 17% to Rs 1,196 cr

It had posted Rs 1,024.86 crore profit in the July-September period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 13:47 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 13:47 IST
