Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan mandates newspaper reading in government schools

The expenditure towards newspaper subscriptions will be borne by the Rajasthan School Education Council, Jaipur.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 05:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 05:27 IST
India NewsEducationRajasthannewspapers

Follow us on :

Follow Us