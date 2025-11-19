Menu
Oil India ropes in France's TotalEnergies for deepsea oil, gas hunt

TotalEnergies will now assist the firm in evaluating the potential of the discovery including asserting if it is commercially viable to produce.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 10:21 IST
Published 19 November 2025, 10:21 IST
