ONGC starts oil production from delayed $5 billion deep-water project

ONGC has hired floating vessel Armada Sterling-V, owned 70 per cent by SPOG (Shapoorji Pallonji Oil & Gas) and 30 per cent by Malaysia's Bumi Armada, for producing oil from below seabed.

The FPSO (floating production, storage and offloading vessel), Armada Sterling-V, had been waiting to receive oil since January 2, 2023, after she was hooked up on December 27, 2022.