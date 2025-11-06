<p>OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar said an initial public offering is "not on the cards" for the near term, speaking at <em>The Wall Street Journal</em>'s Tech Live conference on Wednesday.</p><p>Friar said the AI startup is prioritizing growth and research over profitability and that its recent structural changes do not signal an imminent listing.</p>.OpenAI brings gen AI Sora video generator to Android phones.<p>OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.</p><p>Last week, <em>Reuters</em> reported that OpenAI was laying the groundwork for an initial public offering that could value the company at up to $1 trillion.</p>