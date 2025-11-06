Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

OpenAI is not working on an IPO yet, CFO says

Friar said the AI startup is prioritizing growth and research over profitability and that its recent structural changes do not signal an imminent listing.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 20:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 20:41 IST
Business NewsOpenAIIPO

Follow us on :

Follow Us