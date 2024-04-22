Paytm launches made in India 4G soundboxes, enables credit card-based UPI payments

New Delhi: Indian fintech giant Paytm on Monday launched two Made-in-India soundboxes for UPI and credit card on UPI payments that promise to provide better instant notification when payments are received via QR code.

Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the advanced soundboxes provide superior sound quality and battery life, making them better suited to Indian conditions.

The launch came as One97 Communications Ltd, which runs Paytm, completed the migration of merchant customer accounts from Paytm to other unified payments interface (UPI) handles.