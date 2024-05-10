Paytm launching ride-hailing services? All you need to know about the fintech major's new offering

Digital payments app Paytm is looking to expand its services towards ride-hailing by offering auto-rickshaw rides to its users. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the feature is still in testing mode and visible only to select users across several metros like Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The ride-booking feature is available on the fintech major's app through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). If successful, the new service will pose a challenge to the two giants in the ride-hailing sector, Ola and Uber, which currently dominate the market.

"There is a lot of software testing and integration that goes into each rollout. There is no reason why Paytm will not also get into cab bookings like Ola and Uber as well at a later stage,” a person close to the developments told Moneycontrol.