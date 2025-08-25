<p>Mysuru: The JD(S) leaders and party workers from Mandya and Mysuru, led by Sa Ra Mahesh, took out Dharmasthala Chalo rally, in around 500 vehicles from Mysuru, on Monday morning. </p><p>The rally started after a puja at the Ganesha temple near Sa Ra Choultry, in Dattagalli, at around 6 am. </p>.YouTuber MD Sameer appears before Belthangady police in Dharmasthala defamation case.<p>Hundreds of people from H D Kote, Periyapatna, T Narsipura and Mandya took part in the rally. </p><p>Sa Ra Mahesh alleged that vested interests have been unnecessarily maligning the popular religious site Dharmasthala.</p><p>"They've been targeting the Hindu religion. The government has already constituted SIT and a probe is on. The truth will come out soon and it will be a victory for truth," he said. </p><p>He was speaking after launching the rally comprising hundreds of cars. </p><p>"The public and a few politicians used to choose Dharmasthala to take an oath for truth test. Dharmasthala has a history and significance of its own. It has involved in many social activities. Dharmasthala and it's trustee will come out clean from the allegations," he added. </p><p>HD Kote JD(S) leader Krishna Nayaka, MLC C N Manjegowda and hundreds of leaders took part in the rally.</p>