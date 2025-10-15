Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Paytm simplifies group structure, brings key entities under direct ownership

The company said all transactions were independently valued and undertaken on an arm's length basis as per regulatory provisions.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 10:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 10:11 IST
Business NewsPaytmcompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us