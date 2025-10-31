<p>Bengaluru: Staffing and workforce solutions company Quess Corp has reported a 2% y-o-y increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2025, at Rs 51.6 crore compared to Rs 50.5 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 3,832 crore, a 3% growth, compared to Rs 3,705 crore in the same quarter last year.</p><p>Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED and Group CEO, said that they continue to deliver non-linear growth. "Our operating EBITDA margin has improved to 2%, up by 13 basis points YoY. Growth has been primarily driven by the General Staffing segment, with a festive headcount addition of 21,000, taking the overall headcount to 4,83,115. Our Professional Staffing business, largely led by IT staffing in the GCC segment, continues to showcase strong YoY growth in revenue, EBITDA, and operational EBITDA margin at 11%, 37%, and 236bps, respectively," he said.</p><p>He also added that they are experiencing tailwinds in Q3 from the new GST reforms, which will help the company's growth journey over the next two quarters.</p><p>In its General Staffing segment, its net headcount addition stood at 21,000 associates. In Q2, it added 72 new contracts. In the Professional Staffing segment, the IT staffing achieved an EBITDA of Rs 27 crore and maintained a double-digit EBITDA margin of 12+%. In this, GCCs have a significant share with 73% of headcount and contribute 77% of gross margin.</p><p>Quess is expected to maintain a steady growth over the next two quarters, supported by rising staffing demand across manufacturing, retail, and logistics, following the recent GST reforms. The company is also likely to deliver a consistent double-digit operating EBITDA margin in its Professional Staffing business, driven by high-margin digital skills and GCC wallet expansion. These factors are set to contribute to a sustained revenue growth and stable margins, the company said.</p><p>Established in Bengaluru in 2007, Quess has a workforce of about 4,83,115 employees across 8 countries and it serves over 3,300 clients.</p>