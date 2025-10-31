Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Quess Corp Q2 net profit up 2% y-o-y at Rs 52 cr; revenue at Rs 3,832 crore

Quess is expected to maintain a steady growth over the next two quarters, supported by rising staffing demand across manufacturing, retail, and logistics, following the recent GST reforms
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 17:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 17:12 IST
Business NewsNet Profit

Follow us on :

Follow Us