<p>Bengaluru: Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday called upon the journalistic community to work according to their conscience, asserting that those who maintain integrity need not fear any external pressures.</p><p>Speaking at the Press Club of Bengaluru’s annual awards ceremony, Horatti emphasised the enduring significance of the fourth estate. “The media continues to hold a unique and vital position in society. There is a deep-rooted belief that if any real social transformation is to occur, it must be driven by the media. Journalists must strive to protect this public trust and focus on bringing about positive change,” he said.</p><p>Recalling his efforts to improve media access to democratic proceedings, Horatti noted that he had stepped in during a period of confusion when television media was restricted from entering the Legislative Council. “I personally ensured that arrangements were made so that session footage was accessible to all. This has allowed the people of the state to witness the proceedings of the House through your lenses,” he added.</p>.Namma Metro extends late-night services for New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru.<p><strong>New infrastructure for press club</strong></p><p>K V Prabhakar, Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, who was conferred with a special award, highlighted the government's commitment to the welfare of journalists. He announced that a spacious new building for the Press Club of Bangalore would be constructed on a one-acre plot in Hosakerehalli, sanctioned with the support of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p><p>The event saw the presentation of the ‘Person of the Year’ and annual awards for 2025 to 53 journalists for their professional contributions. Among the recipients were K J Mariappa, R Manjunath, Madhukeswar Jawali, B V Srinath, and Manjushree Kadakol from Deccan Herald and Prajavani.</p><p>A special award was also conferred upon Belagavi SP Bhimashankar Guled, which was received on his behalf by his mother, Parvati Shamrao.</p><p>The ceremony was attended by MLA K Shadakshari, Jawahar Bal Bhavan Society Chairman B R Naidu, Press Club President R Sridhar, and General Secretary M D Shivakumar Bellithatte, among other dignitaries.</p>