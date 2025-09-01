<p>New Delhi: Rajit Punhani on Monday took charge as Chief Executive Officer of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).</p>.<p>Punhani is a 1991-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre.</p>.<p>FSSAI is a statutory body established under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.</p>.<p>Punhani has over three decades of administrative experience across the Centre, states and international platforms.</p>.FSSAI mandates 100% inspection of packaged drinking water facilities in Maharashtra.<p>Earlier, Punhani served as Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.</p>.<p>Prior to that, he was Secretary, Rajya Sabha and CEO of Sansad TV. He also served as the Principal Secretary in the Government of Bihar.</p>.<p>Punhani is an Economics (Hons) graduate from St. Stephen's College, Delhi. He has done an MBA in Finance from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.</p>