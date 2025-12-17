Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Elon Musk becomes first person to hit net worth $600 billion as SpaceX preps for IPO

Musk, who was the first to surpass $500 billion in net worth in October, owns an estimated 42% stake in SpaceX, which is preparing to go public next year, Reuters reported last week.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 06:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 06:09 IST
Elon MuskBusiness NewsSpaceX

Follow us on :

Follow Us