<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk</a> on Monday became the first person ever worth $600 billion, Forbes said, on the heels of reports that his SpaceX startup was likely to go public at a valuation of $800 billion.</p><p>Musk, who was the first to surpass $500 billion in net worth in October, owns an estimated 42% stake in SpaceX, which is preparing to go public next year, Reuters reported last week.</p><p>The SpaceX valuation would strengthen Musk's wealth by $168 billion to an estimated $677 billion as of 12 p.m. ET on Monday, according to Forbes.</p> .Elon Musk says DOGE 'somewhat successful' but would not do it again.<p>Musk's wealth also got a boost from his roughly 12% stake in EV maker Tesla, shares of which have risen 13% so far this year, despite flagging sales. They were up nearly 4% on Monday after Musk said the company was testing robotaxis without safety monitors in the front passenger seat.</p>.<p>In November, Tesla shareholders approved a $1 trillion pay plan for Musk, the largest corporate pay package in history, as investors endorsed his vision of morphing the EV maker into an AI and robotics juggernaut.</p><p>As well, his artificial-intelligence startup xAI is in advanced talks to raise $15 billion in fresh equity at a valuation of $230 billion, according to a media report.</p><p>Musk, Tesla, SpaceX and xAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.</p>