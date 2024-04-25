Reliance offers Hollywood movies in India for a rupee a day

The aggressive pricing of JioCinema is expected to further intensify the competition among international media firms including Netflix Inc, Sony Group Corp and Amazon.com Inc, which are also vying for the country’s 1 billion-plus viewers.

In February, Walt Disney Co and Reliance agreed to merge their media operations in India to create a Rs 70.8 crore ($8.5 billion) entertainment giant in the world’s most-populous country.

“We want to make it as affordable and as widely available for Indians as possible to make JioCinema a daily viewing habit for the family members,” Mani said.

Last year, Viacom18 Media and Warner Bros Discovery Inc signed a multiyear pact to stream the latter’s exclusive content in India, making shows including Succession and The Last of Us as well as other content from HBO and Max Originals available in the country.

“We have the largest library of kids content in here. We have probably one of the best libraries of Hollywood content,” Mani said. “We find increasingly that people watch House of the Dragon, Oppenheimer and the like in their local language.”

JioCinema is also betting big on the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, and is streaming this year’s matches for free. A prized cricket broadcast, which can add millions of subscribers, streamed on a speedy wireless network can be a potent mix for turbocharging Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India’s No.1 wireless carrier.

“IPL is going to be the catalyst for JioCinema,” said Mani, who formerly ran Google’s Android operations in the Asia Pacific region. “People accessed sports via 12 crore (120 million) screens in India three years ago. This year, India will cross 50 crore (500 million) screens.”