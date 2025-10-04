Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Renault plans to cut 3,000 jobs in support functions, French newsletter reports

The newsletter quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying that a final decision should be made by the end of the year.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 10:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 10:40 IST
Business NewsRenaultcompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us