RIL becomes first Indian company to cross Rs 1 lakh crore pre-tax profit

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday said its consolidated profit before tax jumped by 11.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.04 lakh crore ($12.6 billion) for the financial year ended March 2024, becoming the first Indian company to cross the lakh-crore-rupees profit threshold.

The company’s gross revenue during the financial year 2023-24 increased by 2.6 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore ($119.9 billion) supported by robust expansion in consumer and upstream businesses.

“I am happy to share that this year, Reliance became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 100,000-crore threshold in pre-tax profits,” RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.