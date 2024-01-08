Rs 7,200 cr in 3 days: DLF sells 1,113 luxury flats in Gurugram

In a regulatory filing on Monday, DLF announced 'pre-formal launch sales of approximately Rs 7,200 crore for its latest luxury residential development, DLF Privana South in Gurugram.'

The new project, spread over 25 acre in Sectors 76 and 77, Gurugram, comprises 1,113 luxury residences across 7 towers. There are 14 penthouses and rest are apartments.