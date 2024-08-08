Sebi fines Nippon Life India Asset Management, trustee in charging TER to AMC books case

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd and Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd in the matter of charging total expense ratio (TER) to asset management company books.

Individually, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Nippon Life India Asset Management and Rs 1 lakh on Nippon Life India Trustee.

They have been directed to pay the amount within 45 days, according to an order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).