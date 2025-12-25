Menu
Nepotism that existed in sports before 2014 has ended; now poor can rise to top levels: PM Modi

PM Modi also referred to the allocation of more than Rs 3000 crore for the country's sports budget, which was less than Rs 1200 crore before 2014.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 08:56 IST
Published 25 December 2025, 08:56 IST
