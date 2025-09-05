<p>Mysuru: The 11-day Mysuru Dasara cultural extravaganza will offer several attractive events this year, from September 22 to October 2.</p>.<p>Mysuru district administration, led by DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, which started preparations for Dasara from July 5 with the formation of 19 Sub-Committees, have finalised for this year’s Dasara. </p>.<p><strong>Inauguration </strong></p>.<p>International Booker Prize award winner Banu Mushtaq will inaugurate Dasara atop Chamundi Hill on September 22, between 10.10 am and 10.40 am at the auspicious Vrishchika lagna. CM Siddaramaiah will inaugurate Dasara cultural programmes in front of illuminated Mysuru Palace and present Asthana Vidwan award at 5 pm on the same day. </p>.Elephants begin weight-training for Nada Habba Dasara.<p><strong>The procession</strong></p>.<p>The CM will launch Dasara Jamboo savari procession on Vijayadashami on October 2 by offering Nandhi Dhwaja puja at the North-Balarama gate of Mysuru Palace between 1pm and 1.18 pm at auspicious Dhanur lagna. He will offer floral obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari housed in golden howdah carried by elephant between 4.42 pm and 5.06 pm at auspicious Kumbha lagna. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will participate in Torchlight parade, which will be held at Bannimantapa ground at 7 pm. </p>.<p><strong>Yuva Sambhrama</strong></p>.<p>As a prelude to Dasara, Yuva Sambhrama will be launched on September 10 at Open air theatre of Manasa Gangotri. Dasara film festival will be launched on September 13 at the basement of Mall of Mysore.</p>.<p><strong>Dasara events</strong></p>.<p>On September 22, Dasara flower show will begin at Kuppanna Park or Nishad Bagh. Food Mela will begin at Maharaja’s College Grounds. Dasara Kusthi (Wrestling) will begin at D Devaraj Urs Multi-Purpose Stadium (Wrestling arena) at Dasara Exhibition Grounds. Book Mela will begin at Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds. State Dasara CM Cup Sports Meet will begin at Chamundi Vihar Stadium. Dasara illumination will be launched by switching on lights of ‘Hasiru Chappara’ on Sayyaji Rao Road or Raja Marga. Dasara Exhibition will also begin on the same day. Yoga Dasara will begin with Yoga Dance Drama-Pancharathna Darshana at Alumni’s Association auditorium of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute on September 22; Yogacharana and Durga Namaskara will be held at the foot of Chamundi Hill on September 30. </p>.<p>Lalitha Kale and Karakushala Dasara Art workshop will begin on September 22 and National Art expo will begin on September 26; Kala Jathre will be held on September 28 at CAVA (Chamrajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA) campus. Women’s Dasara will begin with Rangoli contest on the Mysuru Palace premises and later at J K Grounds on September 23.</p>.'It is beyond religious faiths': Siddaramaiah justifies Banu Mushtaq's selection for Dasara inauguration.<p><strong>Dasara Poets’ Meet</strong></p>.<p>Dasara Poets’ Meet will begin with ‘Pancha Kavyadouthana’ - Prabhatha Kavigoshti at B M Sri Auditorium of Kuvempu Kannada Adhyayana Samsthe of UoM on September 23. Prachura Kavi Goshti will be held on September 24; Prajwala Kavi Goshti will be held on September 25; Pratibha Kavi Goshti will be held on September 26; Pabhuddha Kavi Goshti on September 27 at the same venue. The Heritage Cycle Ride will be held on September 25 and the Heritage Walk on September 26; Heritage Tonga Ride with traditional attire for couples on September 27 from the Rangacharlu Town Hall.</p>.<p>The Farmers’ Dasara procession will begin from the North Gate of the Mysuru Palace and culminate at the Alumni’s Association auditorium of the MMC and RI; the Farmers’ Dasara Expo will be held on September 26 and the State-level Milking (Haalu Kareyuva) contest on September 27 on the J K Grounds. The Sarang Airshow will be held on September 27 at the Bannimantapa Grounds. The Drone Show will be held on September 28 and 29. The Pet Show will be held on the J K Grounds on September 28. Rehearsals for the Torchlight Parade will be held on the Bannimantapa Grounds on October 1.</p>