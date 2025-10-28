Menu
Sensex, Nifty slip amid profit-taking, weak Asian markets

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 150.68 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 84,628.16. During the day, it fell by 559.45 points or 0.65 per cent to 84,219.39.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 10:58 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 10:58 IST
