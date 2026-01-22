Sify Technologies to open data centre in Karnataka, says MB Patil

<p>Bengaluru: While ICT company Sify Technologies is set to inaugurate a new data centre facility in Karnataka shortly, Bharti Enterprises has expressed interest in setting up a data centre in the state, Industries Minister MB Patil has announced.</p>.<p>During the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Patil held a series of high-level meetings with global corporations, technology firms and academic institutions, highlighting Karnataka’s execution capability, strong talent base and investor-friendly ecosystem.</p>.<p>Sify Technologies is set to inaugurate a new facility shortly, he said. Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, expressed interest in setting up a data centre in the State.</p>.TN CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 1882 cr Sify Technologies Data center campus.<p>Talks with Mistral AI, a fast-growing French artificial intelligence company focused on establishing a Global Capability Centre (GCC) or R&D centre in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The delegation also met Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Carlsberg Group, the Denmark-headquartered global brewing major. </p>.<p>Patil also held discussions with Imperial College London, Philip Morris International (PMI), a global tobacco and nicotine products company, PayPal Holdings Inc., a global digital payments and fintech company, and Bharat Forge Limited, a global leader in forging and precision engineering.</p>.<p>The Swiss Indian Chamber of Commerce (SICC), on Wednesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka at Davos, establishing a framework to strengthen Swiss industry and investment engagement with the state under the India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). The MoU was signed between M B Patil, and Satish Rao, President, Swiss Indian Chamber of Commerce.</p>