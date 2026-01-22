Menu
Sify Technologies to open data centre in Karnataka, says MB Patil

Sify Technologies is set to inaugurate a new facility shortly, he said. Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, expressed interest in setting up a data centre in the State.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 20:57 IST
