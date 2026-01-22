Karnataka’s cycling heartland

<p>Cycling has been part of life in the twin districts of Vijayapura and Bagalkot for more than three centuries. From competitions organised by royal families to daily rides along village roads, successive generations have kept the sport alive in the cycling capital of Karnataka. Now, a world-class velodrome in Bhutnal village on the outskirts of Vijayapura marks the latest chapter in this enduring story, offering local cyclists a dedicated space to train and build on the region’s cycling heritage.</p>.<p>The tradition of cycling in the region can be traced back to the 17th century. The Patavardhan family, which ruled several Maratha princely states under the Bombay Presidency, was known for its patronage for sports. The rulers actively promoted several sports including cycling by organising regular inter–princely state races during annual fairs and festivals like Dasara.</p>.<p>Bicycles were also used by royal households to send messages across villages, with rewards given to youths who completed deliveries swiftly. “This practice helped develop a competitive spirit among young riders,” said Raju Biradar, chairman of the Karnataka Amateur Cycling Association and a national gold medallist.</p>.Karnataka bike taxi drivers seek personal hearing with transport minister.<p>The British also promoted cycling in the region by introducing advanced bicycles along with providing shoes and helmets to cyclists, lending greater structure to the sport.</p>.<p>Even in everyday life, milkmen delivering milk door to door on bicycles often challenged one another to impromptu races, turning routine work into friendly competition. By the late 20th century, cycling had become the primary mode of transport for many villagers, especially after large-scale displacement caused by the construction of the Almatti dam. Daily long-distance rides, combined with a nutrition-rich diet of jowar <span class="italic">rotti</span> and protein-heavy curries, helped residents develop exceptional stamina. From this environment emerged accomplished cyclists such as Chandru Kurani and Rajesaab Attar, whose successes inspired many more youths to take up cycling. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Cycling starts young here</p>.<p>Even today, Kumbarahalla, a village with 6,000 population in Jamkhandi, remains the nerve centre of this cycling culture. Most households here have at least one cyclist. Historically, rulers from the Patavardhan family sent youths from this village to competitions in Pune, Mumbai and other cities.</p>.<p>“Parents start teaching their children to cycle at a young age. Most people in our village are daily wage workers who travel to Jamkhandi on their bicycles,” said Yenkappa Entettu, president of the Bagalkot District Amateur Cycling Association. “Over 40 youths from our village have competed nationally, winning several medals. Many have secured jobs in government departments through sports quota. Even now, several children practise cycling, staying in government sports hostels.”</p>.<p>Despite abundant talent, funding has been a challenge for the region’s more than 300 professional cyclists. Despite producing national-level cyclists, many families in Kumbarahalla cannot even afford low-cost bicycles.</p>.<p>Sugar factories and banks have stepped in to sponsor mega cycling competitions. In 2005, political leader Late Siddu Nyamagouda of Jamkhandi initiated a national cycling competition to mark the 25th anniversary of the Chikkapadasalagi barrage, built in 1980 with local farmer participation. But these efforts seem inadequate, given the region’s talent.</p>.<p>The demand for a dedicated velodrome for training had been long-standing in the region. In the 1990s, expert cyclists from this region were forced to travel to cities such as Pune and Hyderabad for regular practice. Many others trained on national highways, exposing themselves to serious risks. Several cyclists were injured in accidents, and a few even lost their lives. To address these concerns, the Vijayapura district administration sent a proposal to the state government in 2000, seeking to establish a velodrome on eight acres of land near Vijayapura city. The project received approval in 2004–05. However, despite repeated attempts to invite tenders, no contractor came forward to execute the project.</p>.<p>“Constructing a fast, safe and durable riding surface for a velodrome is a highly specialised, multidisciplinary engineering task that requires precise geometry, advanced materials and unique structural systems. Not many contractors, including the Karnataka Land Army Corporation, had the expertise to execute such a project,” recalled Raju Biradar.</p>.<p>A breakthrough came in September 2020, when a government team led by then Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar visited velodromes in Chennai and Hyderabad to study their design and construction. After delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, work finally resumed with the involvement of Kolkata-based cyclist Pinaki Bysack.</p>.<p>“Building a velodrome is extremely challenging. The earlier design would not have sustained long-term use. We corrected the design issues and handed over a fully functional velodrome to the district administration in 2025,” Bysack said.</p>.<p>In January 2026, the Rs 10 crore velodrome was formally inaugurated. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">A long way to go</p>.<p>While the velodrome has lifted spirits, cyclists say infrastructure in the state still lags behind when compared to states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana. Equipment remains scarce despite government hostels in Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Belagavi and Gadag providing training in cycling. </p>.<p>“We have won 18 overall championships and finished as runners-up four times in national events. Around 75 cyclists have competed internationally,” Biradar said. “Yet many cannot afford high-end bicycles, costing from Rs 1.5 lakh to over Rs 10 lakh. Continued support from banks and industries remains crucial.”</p>.<p>Cyclists are also demanding adequate pensions after retirement, as well as greater priority for young cyclists in government jobs.</p>.<p>“Currently, Cycling Federation of India office-bearers are concentrated in northern India, leaving talent from Vijayapura-Bagalkot region underrepresented,” said national coach Muttappa Maranur. “We need a high-performance training centre, like those in Delhi and Punjab, to harness the potential here. Apart from the velodrome, a dedicated cycling academy can provide scientific training, biomechanics support and coaching for young cyclists,” he added.</p>