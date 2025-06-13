Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Singapore Airlines share drops after Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

At least 265 people were killed when a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 06:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 06:54 IST
Business NewssharesSingapore Airlinescompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us