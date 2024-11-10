Home
Singapore Airlines to invest additional Rs 3,195 cr in Air India post-Vistara merger

The merger, announced on November 29, 2022, and set to be completed on November 11, 2024, will result in Singapore Airlines having a 25.1 per cent stake in the enlarged Air India.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 09:03 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 09:03 IST
Business NewsAir IndiaVistaraSingapore Airlines

