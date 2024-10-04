Home
SpiceJet says cleared salary, GST dues; deposited 10-month PF dues

An airline spokesperson said that within the first week of raising fresh funds, it has cleared all pending salary and GST dues and has made significant progress by depositing ten months' dues of PF.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 15:16 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 15:16 IST
