Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

With eye on Tamil Nadu assembly polls, DMK to adds cash in Pongal gift hampers

While Rs 1,000 was distributed to each family in 2023 and 2024, the cash component was discontinued in 2025 due to 'severe financial constraints'.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 20:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 20:14 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMK

Follow us on :

Follow Us