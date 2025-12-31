Centre imposes excise duty on cigarettes effective February 1

<p>New Delhi: India has imposed an excise duty on cigarettes in a range of 2,050-8,500 rupees ($22.8-$94.5) per thousand sticks based on the length of the products, effective February 1, the finance ministry said in an order late on Wednesday.</p><p>The move could increase prices of cigarettes for an estimated 100 million smokers in the world's most populous country.</p><p>In December, the Indian government approved a new law - the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill 2025 - that replaces a temporary levy on cigarettes and tobacco products.</p><p>The excise duty would be imposed on cigarettes in addition to a 40% goods and services tax, the order issued late on Wednesday showed.</p>.Clearing the road for insurance mergers.<p>Total taxes on cigarettes in India currently make up about 53% of retail prices, well below the World Health Organization benchmark of 75% aimed at discouraging consumption. This includes a 28% goods and services tax and additional value based levy based on the size of the cigarettes.</p><p>The higher levies could impact sales of cigarettes manufacturers like ITC and Godfrey Phillips India . </p>