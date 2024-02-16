SpiceJet shares rally over 11% after Ajay Singh submits bid for Go First

New Delhi: Shares of SpiceJet surged more than 11 per cent on Friday after the airline said its chief Ajay Singh, along with Busy Bee Airways, has submitted a bid for bankrupt budget airline Go First.

The stock of no-frills carrier zoomed 11.28 per cent to close at Rs 70.81 apiece on the BSE. During the day, shares of the company hit an intra-day high of Rs 71.9, up 13 per cent.

In terms of volume, nearly 2.48 crore equity shares were traded on the BSE.