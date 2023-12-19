SpiceJet shows interest in buying bankrupt Go First

Bengaluru: India's budget carrier SpiceJet said on Tuesday it will submit an offer with the resolution professional of Go First after due diligence to "create an airline in collaboration" with the bankrupt carrier.

The news, which pushed up SpiceJet shares by more than 7 per cent, came after Go First's lenders began contemplating the airline's liquidation after they did not get any bids for it within the late November deadline.

SpiceJet did not provide any further details on its offer on Tuesday.