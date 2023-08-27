Stock exchanges slap fines on IOC, ONGC, GAIL for failure to meet listing regulations

BPCL said it has "requested the Government of India from time to time for the nomination of one independent director. As the directors are appointed after receipt of nomination from Government of India. BPCL has no control over the appointment of Directors."

The firm said it will be approaching BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited for waiver of the fines. "Similar letters were received earlier from the stock exchanges for which waiver request was made by BPCL and the same was considered favorably by the stock exchanges" the filing said.