Supreme Court orders Baba Ramdev to personally appear in Patanjali hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed yoga guru Baba Ramdev to be personally present in court for failing to file a reply to show cause notice in the contempt proceedings against him over Patanjali Ayurved's misleading advertisements.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah took exception to failure of Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to file a response.

"You were not responding to the notice. A press conference was held," the bench said.

"How can you be in teeth of our orders?... Earlier our hands were tied," the bench told the counsel.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi for Ramdev contended that the violation of the law is not contempt.

"What was relied on (earlier) in open court has to be recorded," he said.

"This is not fair. There is procedure. I am allowed to make submissions. Please put that on record," the counsel said.