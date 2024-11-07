Supreme Court orders Jet Airways' liquidation on failure of resolution plan

<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered liquidation of Jet Airways, the erstwhile aircraft carrier, on failure of a resolution plan, <em>LiveLaw</em> reported. </p><p>The apex court invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution taking into account the 'peculiar and alarming' circumstance that the resolution plan was not implemented in five years. </p><p>The SC set aside the NCLAT order allowing the cash-strapped Jet Airways' ownership transfer to the Successful Resolution Applicant (SRA) without the complete payment in accordance with the resolution plan.</p><p>It directed NCLT Mumbai Bench to appoint a liquidator and noted that the Rs 200 crore SRA paid stands forfeited. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>