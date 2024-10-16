Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Supreme Court reserves verdict on plea against NCLAT order transferring Jet Airways to winning bidder

The top court was hearing an appeal of State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Private Limited challenging the March 12 verdict of the NCLAT.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 09:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 09:15 IST
Business NewsSupreme CourtNCLATJet Airways

Follow us on :

Follow Us