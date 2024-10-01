Home
Swiggy Instamart starts 24x7 free delivery service in Delhi NCR; service to be extended to other cities

Swiggy Instamart is soon planning on expanding this service of round the clock deliveries to other cities as well.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 10:49 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 10:49 IST
