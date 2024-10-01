Swiggy Instamart starts 24x7 free delivery service in Delhi NCR; service to be extended to other cities

<p>Online food delivery company Swiggy Instamart will now become the first ever platform that will offer 24x7 free delivery services. This initiative has now begun in Delhi NCR just in time of the festival season. </p><p>Swiggy Instamart is soon planning on expanding this service of round the clock deliveries to other cities as well. </p><p>The quick commerce platform aims to deliver products within minutes in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida, as per a <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/swiggy-instamart-launches-24/7-free-delivery-service-in-these-cities/articleshow/113817311.cms">report </a>by <em>The Times Of India</em>. </p>.<p>Swiggy Instamart delivers a wide range of items within minutes including groceries, electronic items, toys, gift items etc. </p><p>Now people in these areas can order these things at any time of the day without any additional charges. </p><p>As per the publication, this move will benefit the increasing demands of orders during the festive season and people can place their order any time. </p><p>Keeping in mind the last-minute preparations, Swiggy Instamart's analysis on their consumers order stated that there is a 'late night consumer behaviour'. </p>.Karan Johar shuts down Swiggy investment rumours, confirms no involvement.<p>The analysis suggested that during the period from 11 pm to 6 am, consumers tend to order items like snacks, sexual wellness products and pan corner essentials, the publication said.</p><p>However, in the morning people mostly place orders for breakfast items, dairy products etc.</p><p>In a recent development, Swiggy launched an industry first <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/swiggy-launches-incognito-mode-for-private-ordering-of-food-quick-commerce-3179725">Incognito Mode feature</a>, allowing users to place orders privately across food and quick commerce.</p><p>Whether planning a surprise, indulging in a personal treat, or making a discreet purchase, Incognito Mode keeps these orders out of the app's history, eliminating the need to manually delete them.</p><p>Available on both Swiggy Food and Instamart, Incognito Mode ensures that users can place orders and keep their selections private.</p>