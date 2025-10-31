Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Can Bengaluru be made walkable again?

Despite Bengaluru’s population growing by 62% between 2011 and 2022, the city’s share of walking and cycling trips dropped sharply — from 35% in 2011 to 10% in 2022.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 22:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 22:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us