business

Tata Comm moves ITAT against Rs 228 cr TDS order by I-T Dept

The company in a late-night filing on Friday stated that the company had filed appeals before the Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals), Mumbai, in respect of TDS orders alleging short deduction of tax at source for assessment years 2013-14 to 2018-19.
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 15:07 IST

Tata Communications has moved the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal against an income tax commissioner court order rejecting the company's appeal against a tax demand of Rs 228.49 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The company in a late-night filing on Friday stated that the company had filed appeals before the Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals), Mumbai, in respect of TDS orders alleging short deduction of tax at source for assessment years 2013-14 to 2018-19.

The potential financial implications are Rs 228.49 crore on the company, it said.

The Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals), Mumbai, passed orders received by the company on September 07, 2023 deciding the appeals against the company.

"The company has on September 8, 2023, filed an appeal against these orders before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal," Tata Communications said.

(Published 09 September 2023, 15:07 IST)
