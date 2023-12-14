Tata eyes fashion brand Rare Rabbit at $300 million valuation: Report

Mumbai: The Tata Capital is looking to purchase a roughly 13 per cent stake in premium domestic fashion brand Rare Rabbit at a valuation of Rs Rs 2,500 crore ($300 million), as it seeks to bet on the country's affluent shoppers, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Tata Capital is the financial services arm of Rs 12,00,168 crore ($144 billion) salt-to-aviation Tata conglomerate, and its investment interest in Rare Rabbit comes at a time its rivals such as billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance are also gravitating towards premium fashion offerings.

The three sources said that Tata has held talks with Rare Rabbit and is conducting due diligence after issuing a term sheet to invest up to Rs 333 crore ($40 million) to grab a stake in the niche fashion brand that sells men's shirts and other apparel.