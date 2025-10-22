Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Bihar poll: Divided opposition is bad optics

Bihar poll: Divided opposition is bad optics

Seat-sharing disputes and shows of discontent mar credibility in the fight against the ruling NDA
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 19:19 IST
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 19:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
BiharOpinioneditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us