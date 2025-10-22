<p>Bengaluru’s autorickshaw fares have long been a source of commuter frustration: meters that do not run, arbitrary rates, and endless arguments with drivers. The latest round of fare revision has only deepened the chaos. Out of the city’s 3.45 lakh registered autos, barely 10,000 have had their meters recalibrated to reflect the new fares. The deadline for recalibration and verification, set for October 31, looks unrealistic and unfair to both drivers and passengers. </p><p>The Transport Department had fixed fares at Rs 36 for the first two kilometres and Rs 18 for every additional kilometre. However, most drivers continue to charge as they please, often without even displaying the revised fares. Passengers are left guessing, and disputes during rides have become common. Worse, several drivers have said they were turned away from verification centres or asked to return after October 25, due to a shortage of manpower as many employees of the Legal Metrology Department have been deputed for the Karnataka Social and Educational Survey. The recalibration process itself, which began in mid-August, has been haphazard and poorly communicated, a failure that has only emboldened errant drivers.</p>.<p>Under the circumstances, the government should extend the deadline and ensure that, in the interim, every autorickshaw displays a printed chart of the revised fares. This will help prevent commuters from being fleeced and restore a measure of accountability. But the problem does not end with street-hailing autos. Ride aggregator platforms, which adopted the revised fares in August, have been accused of profiteering disproportionately as the Transport Department and police look the other way. </p><p>Reports of fares 20-30 per cent higher than government-fixed rates, surge pricing during peak hours, and other opaque fees have become routine. There are also complaints that sometimes, cabs booked through the same apps cost less than autos. The claim of digital convenience cannot justify what many commuters describe as daylight robbery. The government must apply the same rigour in monitoring aggregator pricing as it does with individual auto drivers.</p>.<p>There is also a pressing need for a citywide verification drive to check drivers’ documents and permits, especially as many autos are reportedly operated without proper documents or background checks. With single women and senior citizens frequently relying on autos, passenger safety must be paramount. </p><p>Ultimately, fare tinkering and enforcement drives are only stopgap measures. The lasting solution lies in strengthening public transport so that autorickshaws are used primarily for last-mile connectivity, not as a daily necessity forced by a system that fails to meet the city’s mobility needs.</p>