Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Tata Trusts reappoints Venu Srinivasan for life; focus shifts to Mehli Mistry amid internal rifts

"Renewal and fresh appointment is required to be unanimous as per past practice. Renewal, after which it will be for life, requires unanimous approval," said a source.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 10:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2025, 10:12 IST
Business NewsappointmentcompaniesTata TrustsVenu Srinivasan

Follow us on :

Follow Us