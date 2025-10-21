<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday appealed to Maoists to surrender before the state police and join the mainstream, urging them to participate in the nation’s progress by shunning violence. Notably, human rights bodies in the past had met Revanth Reddy and sought his help to initiate peace talks with the naxals in the wake of Operation Kagar launched by the union government.</p> <p>Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day event in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said, “Telangana once suffered heavily due to Maoist and terrorist activities. The indomitable spirit of our police has led to a sharp decline in such incidents in recent years.” He noted that several Maoist leaders had already surrendered and called upon others to follow suit and contribute to the state’s development.</p> <p>Revanth Reddy praised the Telangana Police for their exemplary service and dedication in eliminating the Maoist menace. Paying rich tributes to police martyrs at the Police Martyrs Memorial, he said 191 police personnel, including six from Telangana, had laid down their lives in the line of duty across the country.</p> .Telangana CM Revanth Reddy heaps praise on Owaisi: 'He raises voice for 140 crore Indians’.<p>The Chief Minister announced assistance to the family of constable Pramod, who was recently stabbed to death while on duty in Nizamabad. The state government will provide Rs 1 crore ex gratia, continue his last drawn salary until retirement, offer a government job and a 300-square-yard house to one of his family members. Additionally, Rs 16 lakh will be provided from the Police Security Welfare Fund and Rs 8 lakh from the Police Welfare Fund.</p> <p>Revanth Reddy also recalled that the government had earlier allocated 200-square-yard housing plots to 33 policemen who lost their lives while combating Maoists in Odisha in June 2008.</p> <p>“Telangana Police have earned public trust and provided citizens a sense of safety. It is our collective duty to remember and honour those who sacrificed their lives for the state and the nation,” he said.</p> <p>The Chief Minister lauded the Telangana Police for leading the country in adopting new technology and innovative policing methods. According to the India Justice Report 2025, Telangana Police were ranked first in the country. The Ministry of External Affairs also commended the department for its transparent passport verification system.</p> <p>Highlighting the growing challenge of emerging crimes such as cyber fraud, morphing, drug trafficking, and human trafficking, Revanth Reddy said that cybercrime reports now outnumber traditional crimes. He expressed pride that Telangana was at the forefront of combating such offences through advanced technology and initiatives like the newly established Cyber Security Bureau headed by a DGP-rank officer.</p> <p>“The bureau has become one of the best in the country and has successfully led inter-state operations against cyber criminals,” he said.</p> <p>Revanth Reddy emphasized that transparency, accountability, and ethics are the foundations of effective policing. These values, he said, strengthen community trust and improve public service. He reminded officers that maintaining law and order is critical to Telangana’s rapid development.</p> <p>Cautioning police personnel about the growing influence of social media, the Chief Minister urged them to act responsibly and sensitively, especially while handling public protests. “‘Friendly policing’ is meant for law-abiding citizens, not for those who break the law. The police must ensure that while citizens exercise their democratic rights to protest, the common public is not inconvenienced,” he added.</p>