Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges maoists to surrender, acknowledges police sacrifices

Revanth Reddy praised the Telangana Police for their exemplary service and dedication in eliminating the Maoist menace.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 12:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2025, 12:39 IST
TelanganaRevanth Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us