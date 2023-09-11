Tata’s jewellery arm is in talks for Rs 3000 crore debut rupee bond

Tata Group’s unit Titan Co. is in early talks with banks as it mulls selling its first ever local-currency bond for Rs 3000 crore, according to people familiar with the matter.

India’s biggest jewelery maker plans to use the proceeds to help finance its acquisition of CaratLane Trading Pvt., said the people, who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. Other elements of the planned transaction are still under negotiation, they said, adding it may conclude by month’s end.