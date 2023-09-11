Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Tata’s jewellery arm is in talks for Rs 3000 crore debut rupee bond

Titan is in the process of raising its stake in CaratLane to capitalize on its big online retail presence.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 10:04 IST

Follow Us

By Divya Patil

Tata Group’s unit Titan Co. is in early talks with banks as it mulls selling its first ever local-currency bond for Rs 3000 crore, according to people familiar with the matter.

India’s biggest jewelery maker plans to use the proceeds to help finance its acquisition of CaratLane Trading Pvt., said the people, who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. Other elements of the planned transaction are still under negotiation, they said, adding it may conclude by month’s end.

The bond would be Titan’s first in rupees, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. 

Titan is in the process of raising its stake in CaratLane to capitalize on its big online retail presence. India’s M&A rules don’t typically allow the use of bank loans for such transactions. 

Titan didn’t immediately reply to Bloomberg’s email and calls seeking comment. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 September 2023, 10:04 IST)
Business NewsTata GroupTitan

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT