TCS invites applications for fresher hiring from class of 2024

Bengaluru: Bringing much-needed cheer to engineering candidates from the graduating batch of 2024, homegrown IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited applications for fresher hiring, with the window closing on April 10, 2024.
The recruitment drive will induct qualifying candidates across three categories: Ninja, Digital and Prime. Typically, the first category offers a compensation package of up to Rs 3.5 lakh per annum, while Digital and Prime extend Rs 7-7.3 lakh and Rs 9-11.5 lakh, respectively.
This comes amid a hiring winter in the Indian IT services industry, which is battling a lacklustre business environment owing to a larger slowdown in major client markets. During the 2024 campus recruitment cycle, top IT conglomerates in India visited select campuses and for fewer than usual roles, per DH’s findings at the time.
However, Munira Loliwala, who is the assistant vice president for strategy and growth at IT and staffing platform TeamLease Digital, projected a better year-on year hiring outlook, not just in the IT industry, but also for tech roles in traditionally non-tech industries and across global capability centres.
(Published 29 March 2024, 22:28 IST)