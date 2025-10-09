<p>Bengaluru: The country's largest IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tcs">Tata Consultancy Services </a>(TCS) on Thursday missed Street estimates and posted a 1.4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 12,075 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 compared to Rs 11,909 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations was up 2.4 per cent y-o-y at Rs 65,799 crore compared to Rs 64,259 crore in the year-ago period.</p><p>K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, said the company is on a journey to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company. "Our journey is anchored in bold transformation across talent, infrastructure, ecosystem partnerships and customer value. The investments including the building of a world-class AI infrastructure business demonstrate our commitment to this transformation," he added.</p>.TCS leases 17.52 lakh sq ft office space for Rs 975 crore in Bengaluru.<p>The company announced that its new business entity will build world class AI infrastructure - 1 GW capacity AI datacenter in India. The Board also approved the acquisition of ListEngage with deep capabilities in Salesforce.</p><p>In Q2, the company's Total Contract Value (TCV) stood at $10 billion, and operating margin was at 25.2 per cent, an expansion of 70 bps QoQ. The IT firm's international revenue grew 0.6 per cent sequentially in Constant Currency terms. Its BFSI vertical witnessed 1.1 per cent growth sequentially and Life Sciences & Healthcare vertical grew 3.4 per cent.</p><p>Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director - President and Chief Operating Officer, said, “We delivered strong growth momentum led by Data, Cloud and AI powered enterprise transformation. Our customer engagements are focused on rapid value realization to deliver speed, efficiency and growth. TCS' AI Hackathon set a new benchmark – is the largest, most diverse and innovative AI-first culture building initiative. Our new AI and Services Transformation unit will further scale and integrate our efforts.”</p><p>Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, said that the company achieved good growth momentum across all verticals in the second quarter. He added that they have prioritised wage hikes, building future-ready capabilities and establishing new ecosystem partnerships.</p><p>"Looking ahead, our financial resilience and robust balance sheet will support both internal transformation initiatives and external investments aligned with our aspiration," he added.</p><p>The board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share, and the dividend will be paid on November 4.</p><p>In July 2025, the company announced restructuring initiatives. In a BSE filing, TCS said that as a part of this initiative, the company released / will release certain associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible. "Termination benefits have been provided as per policy devised for this purpose," it added.</p>