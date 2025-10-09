Menu
TCS Q2 net profit up 1.4% at Rs 12,075 crore

The company announced that its new business entity will build world class AI infrastructure - 1 GW capacity AI datacenter in India. The Board also approved the acquisition of ListEngage with deep capabilities in Salesforce.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 12:16 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 12:16 IST
