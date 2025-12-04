TeamLease appoints Suparna Mitra as MD & CEO

<p>Bengaluru: The Board of Directors of TeamLease has appointed Suparna Mitra as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TeamLease Services Limited, effective February 2, 2026. She will succeed Ashok Reddy, the current Managing Director and CEO.</p><p>The staffing company has announced a leadership transition as part of its long-term succession planning and governance strategy. Manish Sabharwal will step down from his executive responsibilities but continue as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. Narayan Ramachandran will continue in his role as the Chairman.</p><p>Suparna joins TeamLease from Titan Company Limited, where she most recently served as the CEO of the Watches & Wearables Division. An alumna of IIM Calcutta, where she completed her MBA, and Jadavpur University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Suparna began her career as a management trainee with Hindustan Lever Limited. She worked with Arvind Brands Limited as Business Head-Lee, before joining Titan in 2006 as Global Marketing Head.</p><p>Ashok Reddy, in his new role as Executive Vice Chairman, will work with Suparna to ensure a seamless transition and support her on long-term strategy, horizontal projects and building adjacencies, the company said in a statement.</p><p>“This transition is the logical next step for Manish and me. Our executive roles were always distinct from our board member and shareholder roles, which continue. The next orbit for Teamlease - higher margins, faster growth and institutionalisation - will benefit from leadership instincts that are fresh and different from ours. Suparna brings a powerful combination of strategic thinking, consumer insight, and technology orientation that accelerates TeamLease’s mission of putting India to work," Ashok Reddy said.</p><p>“We are delighted to welcome Suparna as the new MD & CEO of TeamLease. She is a proven transformation architect who has scaled large consumer and technology-driven businesses with a rare blend of strategic foresight and operational discipline. Her cross-sector experience and deep understanding of customers, technology, and people make her an ideal leader for the next chapter of TeamLease," TeamLease chairman Narayan Ramachandran said.</p><p>Over the past 25 years, TeamLease has grown to revenues of over Rs 11,000 crore, pan-India operations across 800+ locations, and a 4x growth in EBITDA since listing. </p>