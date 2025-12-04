Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

TeamLease appoints Suparna Mitra as MD & CEO

Suparna joins TeamLease from Titan Company Limited, where she most recently served as the CEO of the Watches & Wearables Division.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 12:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 12:31 IST
Business NewsTeamLease

Follow us on :

Follow Us