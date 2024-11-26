Home
Uber’s gig workers now include coders for hire on AI projects

Its new AI training and data labeling division, called Scaled Solutions, builds on an internal team that tackles large-scale annotation tasks for Uber’s rideshare, food delivery and freight units.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 17:06 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 17:06 IST
